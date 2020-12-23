First Responder Appreciation: Michelle Smith, EMT, & part-time with AMR

BATH, NEW YORK- For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Michelle Smith who primarily works as an EMT at Bath Ambulance and also assists part-time with AMR.

Michelle always goes above and beyond to provide amazing care to patients and gains the respect and love of every person she comes across. She has been working extra hours due to Covid and also is balancing her spare time with three children/her wife, paramedic class and her hospital time due to paramedic class.

Michelle is working hard every day and is always in good spirits. She is being recognized for her hard work and dedication to this village and county and furthering her education to further help people down the road in different altitudes.