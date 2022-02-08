First Responder Appreciation: Mike Mahnke, AMR, and North Corning Fire

NORTH CORNING, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that has been serving his community for the past decade.

Mike Mahnke works for AMR ( American Medical Response) and always has a smile on his face and goes above and beyond. The person who nominated Mike said that they are;

Very grateful for him and his service. Excellent member of the community. Always giving and expecting nothing in return.

Nominator comment

Mike has also been a member of North Corning Fire Department, station 43 since 2012.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

