BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a woman whose service spans two and a half decades.

Nancy Conner began her career at Bradford County’s Office of Emergency Management in August of 1996 and saw all kinds of technological changes and improvements to her department over the decades. There is little doubt that the department she left today has come a long way in 25 years, and she was there every step of the way.

While some may not view dispatchers as first responders, since they don’t go to the scene, in September of 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law recognizing 911 dispatchers as first responders. There is so much more to being a 911 dispatcher than just answering the phone. Often times dispatchers take calls that are very emotional and handle them. Many times when the call is over dispatchers still carry those calls with them, so post-traumatic stress is a very real hazard of the job.

This year National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week will be during April 10-16th.

Nancy, Thank you for your dedicated service to our community, and may you have many blessings in your retirement.

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.