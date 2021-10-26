First Responder Appreciation: National Day of the Deployed

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize the brave men and women of the United States military that are deployed or have deployed to defend our country.

Today, October 26th is National Day of the Deployed a day that annually honors the United States military personnel deployed around the globe. The designation recognizes all of the brave military personnel who have been deployed, are sacrificing, or have sacrificed their lives to defend our country. It also acknowledges their families who are separated from them during deployment and the sacrifices they make in order for their family members to serve our country.

Many deployed troops leave their families behind to serve our country and make great sacrifices to keep our country secure. We would like to thank the men and women who have made sacrifices for our freedom.

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.