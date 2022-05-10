THE TWIN TIERS (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a group of responders that are flying high in healthcare.

While most of the time that you think about a nurse, they are not in a first responder capacity, however, there are many nurses that are actually first responders as well. While we typically think of nurses as being in a hospital, nursing home, or providing care in your home, flight nurses are critical care nurses that respond as part of an air medical crew to scenes and perform interfacility transfers to help save lives.

In our area typically a flight crew is made up of a flight paramedic, flight nurse, and of course the pilot. Flight nurses go through extensive training to allow them to practice in the pre-hospital arena. These professionals must be able to handle high-stress situations, make quick decisions, and work in a non-typical healthcare environment.

Every year National Nurses Week begins on May 6th and ends on Florence Nightingale’s Birthday, May 12th

In our area, the usual air ambulances come from LifeNet of NY (including Guthrie Air, and LifeNet), Mercy Flight Central, and Geisinger Life Flight. LifeNet has bases in Sayre, Hornell, and Seneca Falls that serve our area directly, with others that occasionally will make it to our area. Mercy Flight Central based out of Canandaigua responds to our area and to the south Geisinger assists in providing care.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

