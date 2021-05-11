First Responder Appreciation: National Police Week

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Each week, WETM recognizes a first responder from the area to recognize them for their dedication to our community. This week, we recognize a group of first responders who put their life on the line each shift they work.

In recognition of National Police Week, we would like to recognize the members of the law enforcement community who help protect us and our community.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The planned events for this year have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, are currently scheduled to occur in Washington, D.C. in October.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page, there was 362 Line of Duty Deaths of Law Enforcement Officers in 2020 and 119 so far this year.

So in recognition of the dangerous job you do, and your dedication to our community, we would like to say thank you to the men and women of law enforcement. Click Here if you would like to nominate a first responder for recognition.