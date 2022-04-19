STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that has put in over half a century of service to our community. This week our nominee comes from Steuben County.

This week we recognize Lieutenant Paul Card from the City of Corning Fire Department and Town of Caton Volunteer Fire Department. Paul served 35 years at the City of Corning Fire Department, along with being a volunteer firefighter at the Town of Caton Fire Hall for 50 years.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.