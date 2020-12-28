First Responder Appreciation: Pete Davidson, Campbell Fire Department.

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Pete Davidson from the Campbell Fire Department.

Pete is a fireman and an EMT in the Campbell fire dept for 5/4 years. He will be the 2ast chief with the dept in the new year. He has just been a great fireman & EMT for the department.

We thank you for your service to your community!

