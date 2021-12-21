First Responder Appreciation: Raymond Sellers, Perkinsville Fire Department

WAYLAND, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that is always ready to help out when there is a need.

Raymond Sellers of the Perkinsville Fire Department is always ready to help. A former Interior Fire Fighter, he is currently President of the Department and a driver and pump operator for the Perkinsville Fire Department. Ray is also the Chairman of the Perkinsville Fire District and has been on the District Board Of Commissioners since its inception in 2012.

For the Fire Department, Ray has served on many committees, cooks sausage for every Pancake Breakfast, and helps out at every event, doing set up, tear down, and everything in between. Ray is also on the Board of Directors for SpringWay (SWEMS) Ambulance Corps in Wayland, also serving as a driver and holding numerous committee seats. Ray is involved in many local organizations along with running his own construction company.

He still finds time to spend with his family and many friends, but volunteering his time is his passion. Helping those in their time of need.

Thank you for your service to our community!

