First Responder Appreciation: Remembering Daryl Tombs

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are honoring the life of Daryl Tombs.

Daryl served in several roles throughout his life, including as a Critic Care Paramedic with Corning Ambulance Service and then AMR for 30 years. He was also a member of the Savona and Campbell Fire Departments, the Bath Ambulance Corp. and Fingerlakes Ambulance Service.

Daryl was also a CLI teacher through EMSTAR and instructed countless EMTs and paramedics students.

On Jan. 16, Daryl passed away from COVID-19 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Carole Tombs, children Adam (Michelle) Travis, Justin (Megan) Tombs, Cameron (Jennifer) Tombs, Brittany Williams (Curtis Wininger), Mackenzie Travis, and Kaitlyn Tombs, his grandchildren Avery Hoffman, Johnathan Castle, Abigail Tombs, Dylan Travis, Anastazja Caroline Burlew, Remington Tombs, Wade Travis and Lincoln Tombs, 2 brothers Dale (Tonya) Tombs and Robert Tombs, nephew Kevin (Tabatha) Tombs and his in-laws Gordon and Alberta McCann.





Calling hours are being observed on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday and an EMS procession to the Seaman Cemetery in Savona will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Daryl’s name to Savona Fire Department 17 McCoy St. Savona, NY 14879 or Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 110 East Steuben St. Bath, NY 14810.

