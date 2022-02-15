First Responder Appreciation: Remembering David Miller, Wellsburg and West Elmira Fire

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to remember a responder that was tragically lost three years ago.

David M. Miller was a dedicated member of the fire service serving as a part of both Wellsburg and West Elmira Fire Departments.

However, David’s service was tragically cut short when we lost our brother on January 1st, 2019. He is still remembered for his fun personality and dedication. His legacy will continue to live on through the years and his stories will forever be told by his loved ones. He may have been small, but he was as strong as they come.

It’s been three years, we continue to miss and love you everyday brother. Nominator Comment

Thank you and we remember your service and dedication to our community!

