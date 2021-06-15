First Responder Appreciation: Remembering Jerrod Withrow

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY/ NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are honoring the life of Officer Jerrod Withrow.

Jerrod was a large part of the local law enforcement community while working for both the Cornell University Police and the Village of Dryden Police for five years before he transferred in 2011 to Pennsylvania where he worked for the Pittsburgh Police Department and eventually the Mount Lebanon Police Department.

While serving in Tompkins County Jerrod helped prepare local Officers for the challenges they might face as he worked in many areas of training to include being a Field Training Officer and assisting with the annual County Wide Reality-Based Training Program.

Jerrod was part of the South Hills Critical Incident Response Team and responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

Always quick with a joke, caring for others, and a master at his profession, he quickly won the respect and admiration of many of us. We were all truly lucky to have him protecting and serving in Tompkins County while he was here.

Even more importantly though, he showed us how to move forward in the face of adversity. In the fight for his life against Stage 4 Colon Cancer, Jerrod maintained his positivity and never gave up. Jerrod eventually succumbed to his illness this past Friday, after a courageous battle, and leaves behind a beautiful family; Lisa, James, Brayden, and Ben. Jerrod was 43 years old.

Jerrod undoubtedly leaves a void in the world however we will never forget his quick wit, smile, compassion, and his heart of gold.

If you would like to consider supporting Jerrod’s family as they move forward in a very challenging and uncertain time without him by their side.

Donations can be made through the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation:

BY MAIL: Make checks payable to: WPPBF Include in the memo: FAMILY OF OFC JERROD WITHROW

Mail to: WPPBFP.O. Box 382, Meadowlands, PA 15347

ONLINE: Go to WPPBF Paypal Page: Include in the “Special Instructions to the Seller” section: FAMILY OF OFC JERROD WITHROW

If you would like to read Jerrod’s obituary there is a link below, which also has the service times.