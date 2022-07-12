WEBBS MILLS, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to pause and remember a first responder who dedicated more than 40 years of service to our community.

Raymond Ketter Jr. had been in the fire service for more than 40 years and was a Life Member, Commissioner, and past Assistant Chief of the Webbs Mills Fire Department. He recently passed unexpectedly leaving a hole in the hearts of his family.

His dedication and service is something that he passed down to his children as well. Both of his sons joined the fire service as well.

He served his community for 40 years as a volunteer firefighter and was never afraid to help anyone that needed it. Timothy Ketter









There is a GoFundMe to assist with the final expenses if you would like to help the family with the expenses.

We would like to thank your family for allowing you to share your service and dedication to our community!

