First Responder Appreciation: Remembering Shawn Main, Osceola Fire Department

Shawn Main was a 35-year member of the Osceola Fire Department, which he started in his teens. He had been through a lot during his firefighting career, including being badly burned during a rescue attempt of a little girl at a house fire around a decade ago.

Unfortunately, Shawn was killed in an ATV accident earlier this month. In addition to the commitment he showed to his community through the fire service, Shawn gave to his community through his job as foreman for PennDot for the past 10 years, Osceola Township Supervisor for 12 years, and a member of the Elkland Moose Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying riding 4 wheelers, fishing, archery, and hunting. He held the 7th largest turkey record in Pennsylvania and was also looking for youth to mentor.

