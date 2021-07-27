First Responder Appreciation: Remembering Steve Beebe, Savona Fire Department

SAVONA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we are remembering an individual that served the Savona Fire Department since 1987.

Steve Beebe was not only a member of the Savona Fire Department since 1987, but he also served as Chief for 32 years. Steve was committed to his community in other ways as well. He was a nurse for more than 20 years with the last several years at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

He enjoyed camping, Go-Kart racing, and adventures with his family. He was married to his wife, or “his person” as he called her, Charity for 20 years. He cared deeply for his daughters Jacie and Rachel and many other family members.

Steve passed away on July 23rd, 2021 at the age of 55. There will be services for him on Thursday, July 29th at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home in Bath, NY with calling hours between 11 AM and 3 PM. There will be a firefighter’s walkthrough at 3:30 with the funeral service to follow. After the service, there will be a procession to Seaman’s Cementery in Savona when the fireman’s service and burial will occur.

We would like to thank Steve and his family for his dedication to the community.







If you would like to view the obituary for Steve, here is the link.

If you know a first responder, nominate them for the First Responder Appreciation segment and you could see them here.

Each week on Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.