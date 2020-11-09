First Responder Appreciation: Robert Buchanan, AMR & Big Flats Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Robert Buchanan, a member of AMR & the Big Flats Fire Department.

Robert has been in the fire service for 38 yrs. He is known by Taz and is also battling cancer and still at it. Thank you Robert for your dedication.

We thank you for your service to your community!

