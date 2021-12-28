First Responder Appreciation: Robert Ellison, East Campbell Fire Department & AMR

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that is a role model to his sons.

Robert Ellison, is a firefighter with the East Campbell Fire Department, He spent 27 days up in Rochester with his wife while their youngest was in the NICU after being born with Pulmonary Hypertension. He is a great role model to both his sons who look up to him. His wife appreciates everything he is doing for his family. She is proud of what he has accomplished in his life And she is proud of him for working for his goals and recently achieving his Paramedic.

Thank you for your service to our community!

