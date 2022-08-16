CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder who works very hard every day to keep us safe and healthy.

This week we would like to recognize Roger Avery from the Candor Fire Department and Candor Emergency Squad.

Roger goes above and beyond the expectations of his services. Nomination comment

Roger is also on the Board of Directors for the Candor Emergency Squad.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.