First Responder Appreciation: Ryan Hastrich, Elmira Heights Fire Department

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize an individual that has been providing services to his community for over 13 years.

Ryan Hastrich has been with the Elmira Heights Fire Department since 2008 and has served in many positions, including, Firefighter/EMT, Assitant Captain, and Assistant Chief. He currently serves as Firefighter/EMT and is a truck mechanic and driver. During his time in the department, he has won several awards including Firefighter of the Year.

The Elmira Heights Fire Department was founded in May 1896 and is a combination department that consists of over fifty volunteer members and eighteen part-time paid firefighters The department provides fire, rescue, and Basic Life Support (BLS) Emergency Medical Services.

In 2011, the Elmira Heights Fire Department began a bottle and can drive program, which encourages community members to donate their returnable bottles and cans to the department. Through a local recycling company and the dedication of some members, the program has been able to provide multiple vehicles to the department and has allowed EMS and other operations to continue, which may have not been able without a tax increase on the residents.