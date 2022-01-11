First Responder Appreciation: Savoree Swarthout, Bath Ambulance, Beaver Dams Fire

BATH, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a woman that never hesitates to help out.

Savoree Swarthout is an active Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). for Bath Ambulance and also a member of the Beaver Dams Fire Department.

She has the utmost dedication to her job, her community, and will never hesitate to lend a helping hand when in need. Nominee Comment

Savoree thank you for your service to our community!

