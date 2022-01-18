First Responder Appreciation: Shaun Johnson, Nelson Volunteer Fire Company

NELSON, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a woman that loves her job and does amazingly with the patients that she interacts with.

Shaun Johnson is a paid Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Nelson Volunteer Fire Company in Tioga County, PA.

Shaun is a very hard worker and she does amazing with all the patients and she absolutely loves her job. Nomination Comment

Thank you for your service to our community!

