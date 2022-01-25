First Responder Appreciation: Shelley Morse, Thurston Fire Department

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we remember a public servant that recently passed away.

Chief Shelley Morse of the Thurston Fire Department, passed away on January 10th after a lengthy battle with an unknown medical issue. A procession and funeral were held this weekend with many coming out to show their respect.

She had been serving her community for nearly two decades and according to the nominator,

“Loved every minute of it.” Nomination comment

We are thankful for her service to our community and thankful to her family for allowing her the time to serve our community. And our condolences for their loss.

