First Responder Appreciation: South Creek Fire Department Firefighters of the Year

GILLETT, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a pair of men that have demonstrated outstanding work.

This weekend the South Creek Volunteer Fire Department awarded Richard “Dick” Fulmer and Chris Callear as Firefighter of the Year. Both of these men have demonstrated outstanding work, service above self, and an overall dedication for the department, especially over the past year.

Thank you for your service to our community!

