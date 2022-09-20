STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – We like to recognize local first responders from around our area that works hard to help keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to recognize a man that has been providing services to our community since the 60s.

Stephen Copp Sr. has been in EMS since the 60s and was in the first paramedic program in the area. Now retired as a paramedic who worked on the Corning Ambulance, he is still serving the citizens of Steuben County as one of the four County Coroners. In this capacity, he still works with all the local EMS, Law Enforcement, Fire Departments, and the community.

He has dedicated his life to helping others. He is a great father, grandfather, and great grandfather as well as a great friend to many. He has also taught many people from first responders to EMTs. He saved countless lives in the field. Thank you for being the person you are. Stephen Copp Jr.

We would like to thank Mr. Copp for his dedication to helping our community.

