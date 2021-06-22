First Responder Appreciation: Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a whole department for their dedication to not only their primary service in the community but furthering their skills even more in a different discipline.

In July of 2019, the Deputies, Investigators, and Correctional Staff of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office began responding to medical calls as a New York State Department of Health Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (NYS DOH BEMS) recognized agency. Through a large grant, their patrol cars are now equipped with all the essential equipment required by New York State for Emergency Medical care. Since then, deputies have responded for assistance and have fully embraced their new duties as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Several have been recognized for responding to calls where their intervention resulted in a life being saved and recognized for going beyond the call of duty. The response by the community has been positive and the agency currently boasts twenty-six certified personnel.

This was an organized plan that takes many years to implement. WETM reported in 2017 that Sheriff Allard wanted to have his deputies certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) within two years, because deputies are often the first on the scene in emergencies, especially in rural areas. In July 2019, the first formal class of Steuben County Deputies graduated from the program.

This year Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is also celebrating 225 years of continual public safety service to the community.

