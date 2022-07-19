(WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy, from your nominations. This week we would like to thank a man that works hard to keep us safe.

Steve Cantando works for the New York State Department of Corrections.

According to the nomination, Steve is a hard-working loving father/husband who is willing to do anything to help others. In 2015 Steve was one of many NYS DOC Cert members to assist in finding the 2 prison escapees and with his assistance one of the escapees was found because of Steve and fellow Cert members.

I belive Officer Cantando deserves the utmost recognition. Nominator Comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.