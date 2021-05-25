First Responder Appreciation: Susan Flynn, Bangs Ambulance

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a Paramedic that has been serving her community for more than 35 years as an emergency responder and has been with Bangs Ambulance for more than 30 years.

Susan Flynn is a Paramedic Supervisor with Bangs Ambulance in Ithaca. She is like a mother to many of the employees. She has been responsible for supplies and equipment, compliance, and training for many years, in addition to providing care to patients.

She also serves on the Executive Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) for the region and Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee (REMAC). She has previously served as the Tompkins County CQI Chair and has served on the Regional EMS Council for Central New York, along with multiple committees at Bangs Ambulance and Cayuga Medical Center. The amount of work that she has put in cannot be explained adequately in words.

She is very proud of her grandchildren and we are very proud of her. Susan, thank you for your service to the community for more than three decades.