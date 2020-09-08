First Responder Appreciation: Teddy Burrows, Pine City Fire Department

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Teddy Burrows, a member of the Pine City Fire Department.

Here’s what Teddy’s nominator had to say about his work with the Pine City Fire Department:

Celebrating 6 years with PCFD. Teddy is a vital part of the department, participating in parades, funerals, training, school programs and now taking officer classes and truck trainings. He is also looking forward to his exam to become an employee of the city and continue his service to the community.

We thank you for your service to your community!

