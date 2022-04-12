CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that loves helping people in their time of need. This week our nominee comes from Chemung County.

This week’s First Responder Appreciation goes to Teena Page. Teena joined the Southport Volunteer Fire Department in 1999. In 2015 received the firefighter of the year award and have held the positions of President, Vice President, and is currently the Secretary/Treasurer of the social club. She is always willing to help new members when they join the fire department.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

