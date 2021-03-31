First Responder Appreciation: Tim Sweeney, Southport Volunteer Fire Dept.

(WETM) – This week’s First Responder Appreciation is Tim Sweeney of the Southport Volunteer Fire Department.

Tim has been a Southport Volunteer Fireman for 30 plus years …. He was the Chief for several years before stepping down …. Tim is really liked at the firehouse by all the firefighters, and if anyone needs someone to talk to Tim’s there to give a shoulder. Every social event that SFD had you always saw Tim there. Tim joined the Fire Department in 1982. He went through the ranks from lieutenant to captain and then the Fire Chief for many years. He’s been on numerous committees and helps and numerous fundraisers. If anyone needed help with something Tim was always available to help. He currently sits on the Board of Directors

We thank you for your service to your community!

