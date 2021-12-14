First Responder Appreciation: Williams “Billy” Sanford, IRA Davenport/AMR

BATH, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that is following his dreams of helping others.

Billy Sanford is currently working in the Emergency Department at Ira Davenport Hospital in Bath. As a young child, his dream was to become an EMT, and later on, he advanced to a Paramedic working through AMR. He also does school part-time with plans to further his education within the medical field.

Billy is very knowledgeable at what he does and is often complimented on his kind, caring, & professional ways. His co-workers will tell you that they truly enjoy working with him. Nomination Comments

Billy is the perfect fit for his occupation. As his parent, I am more than proud of his accomplishments. Charlene Sanford

Thank you for your service to our community!

