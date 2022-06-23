(WETM) – 50 years ago today, on June 23, 1972, the history of the Twin Tiers was permanently altered. Hurricane Agnes swept through the region, leaving destruction in its wake.

Anywhere from six to 12 inches of rain fell, following days of rainfall already. The full rivers burst, flowing over the banks and into the community.

The East Coast was ravaged by the floods. The damage cost more than $3 billion. 122 people died.

Take a step back through history with 18 News’ special coverage of the flood, with photos, testimonials and footage from the fateful weekend.

Watch 18 News’ special broadcast of the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 flood on air and in the player above at 5:30 p.m. on June 23.

Click through the slideshows below made possible by the work of local historical societies. Images in the first group of photos were provided by the Chemung County Historical Society. Images show Elmira staples underwater, including Dunn Field and the Eldridge Park rollercoaster, as well as community efforts to rebuild and help each other through the tragedy of it all.

Dunn Field (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Millport on Buck Hill Rd. (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Flood Relief Route (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Panosians Parking (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

St Joe’s hospital operating room (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

FEMA Trailers (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Eldridge Park aerial shot (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Emergency generator (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

West on 2nd St. towards Main (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Water St east towards State Street (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Walnut Street Bridge Aerial shot (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Residential area (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Street Cleaning (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

St Joe’s Hospital Renovations (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

St Joe’s Hospital Reception desk (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

St Joe’s Hospital Archives (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Sign at West Water St and Sunnyside (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Residential clean-up (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Refugees at Southside High School (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

St. Joseph’s hospital aerial view (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Walnut Street Bridge aerial view (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Boardman Partridge (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library Clean-up Southside branch kids room (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up putting microfilm in barrels (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up of lower stacks (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up lower stack (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up loading barrels of microfilms (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up of barrels of damaged microfilm (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library Clean-up of auditorium (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library cleanup of card catalog cabinet (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Home for sale (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Franklin St and South Ave (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Fitch Bridge (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Evacuation to Arnot-Ogden Hospital (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Elmira Savings (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

East on East Church St (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Dyke behind Water St. (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Downtown aerial shot 2 (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Downtown aerial shot 1 (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Corning Bridges (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Clothing distribution at refugee center (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Clean up (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Chemung Canal Trust safe deposit vault (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Car Rescue (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Car in Yard (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Car in front of St Patrick’s School (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Cameo Shop (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

National Guard at Main St Bridge (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Mobile homes at HH Holding Point (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up of the southside branch (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up of southside branch (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean-up of southside branch (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Library clean up of southside branch (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Patient transfer to Arnot-Ogden (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

Police escort during the flood (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

National Guard downtown with Mayor Loll (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

North Main Street flooded (Photo: Chemung County Historical Society)

The photos and captions below were provided by the Steuben County Historical Society and the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society. They are featured in the book “The 1972 Flood in New York’s Southern Tier”, written by the SCHS Director Kirk House. Copies are available on Amazon and at local libraries.