(WETM) – 50 years ago today, on June 23, 1972, the history of the Twin Tiers was permanently altered. Hurricane Agnes swept through the region, leaving destruction in its wake.
Anywhere from six to 12 inches of rain fell, following days of rainfall already. The full rivers burst, flowing over the banks and into the community.
The East Coast was ravaged by the floods. The damage cost more than $3 billion. 122 people died.
Take a step back through history with 18 News’ special coverage of the flood, with photos, testimonials and footage from the fateful weekend.
Watch 18 News’ special broadcast of the 50th Anniversary of the 1972 flood on air and in the player above at 5:30 p.m. on June 23.
Click through the slideshows below made possible by the work of local historical societies. Images in the first group of photos were provided by the Chemung County Historical Society. Images show Elmira staples underwater, including Dunn Field and the Eldridge Park rollercoaster, as well as community efforts to rebuild and help each other through the tragedy of it all.
The photos and captions below were provided by the Steuben County Historical Society and the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society. They are featured in the book “The 1972 Flood in New York’s Southern Tier”, written by the SCHS Director Kirk House. Copies are available on Amazon and at local libraries.