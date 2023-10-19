HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A pizza shop in Horseheads announced its closing for good on Thursday after being open for just six months.

Postal Pizza on Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads shut down on Thursday, Oct. 19, after struggles with the business made it difficult to stay open.

A worker with the shop was seen Thursday morning taping a sign to the door reading, “Sorry, we are closed for business, Thank you.”

The individual spoke with 18 News and said that it’s difficult to sustain a business like that when prices on things are as high as they are right now.

In a statement made on its Facebook page, Postal Pizza said:

“Unfortunately at this time, we have decided to close the doors at Postal Pizza. That being said, if anyone wants to buy a turnkey business or knows someone that might be interested please have them call Rick at 607 738 5365. We would like to thank our customers for your patronage. Many of you have become friends and like family. God bless all of you”

Postal Pizza took over around April/May of 2023 from the former Campus Pizza that resided in the same building.