Areal Flood Watch issued for Thursday afternoon until noon Friday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

Heavy rain will move into the area Thursday and continue through Thursday night. The rain will fall on a deep snowpack leading to snow melt. This snow melt combined with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and rise above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flash flood and flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union.

The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the risk of flooding on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna river flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury. Urban and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.