Flash Flood Watch in effect Wednesday for a portion of the Northern Tier
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the
- Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and Susquehanna.
- The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass south of the area on Wednesday into Thursday. Deep tropical moisture will interact with a stalled out frontal boundary, bringing bands of heavy rainfall into parts of northeast Pennsylvania and south central New York. The heaviest bands may product 2 to 4 inches of rain across northeast Pennsylvania and into the southern Catskills in New York. Flash Flooding is possible. Continue to monitor the forecast for any additional changes to the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.