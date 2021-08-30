Flash Flood Watch in effect Wednesday for a portion of the Northern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Jessica Hootman, 34, of Elmira was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant issued by the Town of Big Flats court.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Hootman was wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. The warrant was issued by the court on Aug. 20, 2021.