Forecast 12/9/20 PM: Warmer end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9th: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Stray showers Wednesday evening, then a few flurries around for the overnight. A few slick spots may be possible on untreated roads and sidewalks. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Lingering flurries possible Thursday morning, then late day breaks in cloud cover. A ridge of high pressure building into the region will allow for some late day clearing, also help temperatures warm a few more degrees. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 40s, not bad for this time of the year. Staying dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Intervals of sun and clouds continue Friday, along with dry weather. Turning mild as we end the workweek with temperatures above average for this time of the year. Highs Friday near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Turning cloudy Saturday and highs near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Saturday night. Precipitation stays as rainfall with overnight lows near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Southwest wind 5-15 mph ushering in the warmth. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Cold front then moves through between Sunday and Monday, dropping our temperatures for early next week. Lingering showers possible Monday and highs into the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/FLURRIES

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: LINGERING FLURRY. LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter