Forecast Discussion 01/11/2020 PM: Wind Advisories go into effect Sunday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

We saw mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day today, with light rain showers popping up across portions of the Twin Tiers. Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight, with lows in the lower fifties. Increasing winds and rain chances as we head into the overnight hours. A strong cold front passage will bring the potential of gusty winds upwards of 45+ mph. For this reason, a wind advisory will go into effect early Sunday morning. Along with the wind, we will have the potential to see isolated thunderstorms develop along the cold front. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce moderate to heavy rainfall along with damaging winds. Rainfall accumulation looks to be in the range of 0.25″ to 0.75″ in locations that see heavy rainfall due to a thunderstorm.

Showers will linger into the first half of Sunday, before tapering off by midday. High temperatures are expected to occur during the morning hours and then steadily fall through the remainder of the day. Winds will remain on the gusty side for a good portion of the day, we will finally see them begin to calm by the evening hours.

Weather will turn on the quiet side Sunday night and into the start of the week. Temperatures look to remain above average through mid-week. There is the potential to see a late-day shower Tuesday and then Tuesday night.

Colder weather looks to work in for the end of the week. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday with snow chances returning for Saturday!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54, FALLING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, CALMING WINDS.

LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter