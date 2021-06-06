Forecast Discussion (06/06/21): Another day full of sunshine and above average temperatures!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6th: 51°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Today’s weather is putting the sun in Sunday! Sunshine will stick around throughout the day with most staying clear! Temperatures for the day will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Twin Tiers. Dew points will also be increasing into the 60s, so another hot and humid day is expected! This stretch of sunshine that we saw over this weekend will come to an end Monday. Clouds build in Monday morning. Scattered showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms are expected for Monday afternoon into the early evening. Highs on Monday will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s once again with conditions remaining humid.

Looking at the rest of the work week, it is basically a repeating cycle. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday see a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Thursday and Saturday see a slight chance for a shower. None of these days will be a complete washout event. The mornings will start off mostly dry this week with partly to mostly cloudy skies allowing for peeks of sunshine. In the afternoons, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop. This is a good week to keep your umbrella handy.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE! A GREAT DAY!

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

