Forecast Discussion (06/09/21): Lingering showers & storms give way to a sunny Thursday!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9th: 52°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

It was quite a busy day across the Twin Tiers as showers and thunderstorms broke out across the region. Things will start to quiet down as we head into the overnight hours. Some lingering showers are possible, but most will remain dry. Cloud cover will also start to break up as we head throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 60s. Thursday brings back the sun for the whole day as conditions remain sunny. Highs across the Twin Tiers will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday.

Friday sees some sun in the morning but the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening returns. Humidity will feel a bit more comfortable by the end of the work week too. Temperatures on Friday will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will sit near 80 for highs as we see that chance for showers and storms once again during the afternoon and evening. This will be for both Saturday and Sunday. Unsettled weather carries into the next work week with a chance for afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday. As for Wednesday, we will dry out and see the return of another sunny day. More seasonable temperatures are expected by next week as well.

Have a great night!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

