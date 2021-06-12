Forecast Discussion (06/12/21): Spotty showers today with unsettled weather returning for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12th: 53°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Saturday started on a dreary note with spotty showers across the Twin Tiers. Those showers have since dissipated but more are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves in from the North. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s with the humidity sitting more comfortable. Overnight, clouds will start to break up but this will be short lived. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s. As Sunday rolls in, so does the cloud cover. Cloudy conditions are expected Sunday with a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorms during the early afternoon to the evening hours. Heavy rain is possible with these showers/storms. Temperatures for Sunday will rise near 80.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Monday during the afternoon and early evening. Highs for the day will get into the upper 70s. We start to try out a bit on Tuesday with just the chance for a spotty shower. Partly sunny skies for Tuesday, so hopefully we can get some breaks in the clouds to enjoy some sunshine! During the middle of the work week, temperatures will start to fall below average by about five degrees and sit in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine fully returns Wednesday and Thursday with us drying out across the Twin Tiers. The sunshine lingers into Friday where temperatures rebound into the low 80s. Clouds return for Friday afternoon with scattered showers during the evening hours.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram