Forecast Discussion 06/16/21 AM: Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16th: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Sunshine and dry conditions are in place for the mid-week. The chance of rain returns Friday night going into the weekend.

A high pressure system over the Midwest is leading to clear skies and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The wind is also bringing in dry air which keeps the dewpoint temperatures down to a comfortable level with highs near 70 degrees. Clear and cool temperatures overnight with lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 40s. Thursday high pressure continues to sit over the region with highs in the mid to high 70’s and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will be closer to average than Wednesday. Staying dry through the overnight, overnight lows Thursday night slightly below 50 degrees.

Increasing clouds Friday ahead of our next chance for rain, but highs near 80 degrees. Majority of Friday will be dry, with the chance of rain starting in the evening into the overnight. Lows Friday night will be in the high 50’s. The chance of rain and thunderstorms continues Saturday as we have a front move through the area with highs close to 80 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures again near 80. Early next week there is a chance for showers once again.

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram