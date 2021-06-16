Forecast Discussion (06/16/21): Sunshine returns for Thursday but Friday brings back the wet weather

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16th: 54°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Wednesday was full of sunshine and comfortable conditions, and guess what! These conditions are sticking around for Thursday! Sunshine returns for Thursday with the Twin Tiers staying dry! Temperatures on Thursday will rise into the low 70s. Overnight Thursday, conditions still remain clear with temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

The dry stretch ends on Friday. In the morning on Friday, most will start off sunny but then the cloud cover will move in by the afternoon. Showers will work their way in Friday evening and stick around into the overnight hours. Highs on Friday will reach near 80. Saturday starts off dry with broken cloud cover, but by the afternoon, there is another round of showers set to move in. This will be during the afternoon and into the early evening. Sunday really emphasizes the first part of the word because it will be full of sunshine. Dry and sunny conditions return to the Twin Tiers on Sunday. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s for highs. Monday continues to bring the heat as temperatures rise into the mid 80s and the humidity starts to reach very humid levels. Showers also return on Monday during the afternoon and early evening hours. Tuesday sees another chance for showers and isolated storms during the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday welcomes back the sunshine with the Twin Tiers drying out after a wet start to the work week. Temperatures on Wednesday sit in the mid 70s.

Have a great night!

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE FOR LATE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

