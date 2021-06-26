Forecast Discussion (06/26/21): The heat & humidity is here and it plans on sticking around.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26th: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Good morning and happy Saturday! The morning started off cloudy and we will stay this way until the evening hours before we start to clear out. An area of low pressure is located to the northwest of the Twin Tiers which is bringing in this cloud cover and the possibility of a stray shower. Temperatures today will rise into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, the cloud cover will start to break apart and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Our average lows for this time of the year sit into the mid 50s, so this is over 10 degrees above average. Sunday brings the return of sunshine as high pressure takes control of our weather pattern once again. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out but most will stay dry. Tomorrow also begins the stretch of hot and humid weather with highs on Sunday getting into the low 90s. Dew points will also start to rise near 70 which will make it feel muggy out.

The heat will stick around into the beginning of next week with highs Monday and Tuesday being in the low 90s. Humidity wise, conditions will start to feel very humid as the week progresses. Due to the heat and humidity, there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the week during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures start to become more seasonable by the end of the work week as highs sit in the low to mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and isolated storms are still possible as we head into the end of next week since the humidity will still be sticking around.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWER. BREEZY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

