Forecast Discussion 06/27/21 PM: Warm temperatures remain Monday with chance of rain returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27th: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Sunday we saw some mid to high level clouds, but that gave away to partly sunny skies and temperatures into the 90’s.

The high temperature for Sunday was in the low 90’s, but the heat index was in the mid-90’s. The heat index takes into account what it “feels like” considering both the temperature and humidity. A heat advisory was in place for parts of the Southern Tier from 11 AM until 8 PM. Heat index values are expected to be in the mid 90’s. It is for Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties. On Sunday there will also be a chance for an isolated shower and storm, but majority of the area will stay dry. Best chance of rain is for the Northern Tier. There is also a heat Advisory in place for portion of the Southern Tier on Monday.

The chances of more widespread rain return Monday afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the 70’s making it a muggy day in addition to temperatures in the 90’s. This trend continues all the way until Thursday with a chance for showers and storms everyday starting in the afternoon hours into the evening. High temperatures mid-week will drop down into the 80’s to bring us closer to average. For the holiday weekend, the chance of scattered rain remains due to a low pressure system passing through with temperatures below average in the 70’s.

Although there is a chance for rain everyday, it will be the same pattern of the afternoon showers and storms into the early evening.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

