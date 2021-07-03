Forecast Discussion (07/03/21): Unsettled weather continues throughout the holiday weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

The weekend has started on the wet side and that will be the continuing trend as we head throughout the rest of Saturday. Lingering showers remain this morning which are associated with an upper-level low that is sitting over the region. More scattered showers will develop this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Clouds will slowly start to break up as we head into the evening with conditions drying out across the Twin Tiers. Highs for Saturday will reach the low 70s which is almost 10 degrees below average. Temperatures start to climb back up for the 4th of July with highs reaching near 80. Spotty showers are possible during the afternoon to early evening for the holiday. As the evening rolls around, we should start to dry out just in time for some fireworks! A few lingering showers cannot be ruled out.

Heading into the work week, temperatures really climb as we see highs near the low 90s! Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Monday but some spotty showers are possible during the afternoon to early evening. The wet weather trend continues into the rest of the work week as there is a chance for showers every day of the week during the afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures by Wednesday start to sit more seasonable with highs getting into the low 80s and eventually, temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s to end the work week. Humid conditions will be sticking with us through next week which is helping fuel these chances for showers.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

