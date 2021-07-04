Forecast Discussion (07/04/21): Spotty showers this afternoon but drying out this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Fourth of July! The patchy cloud cover is here and it plans on sticking around until this evening. As we head through this morning, we will stay dry but that will change as we head into the afternoon. Spotty showers will develop this afternoon but will start to dissipate this evening. Conditions should start to clear out and dry out this evening, just in time for fireworks or any Fourth of July celebrations this evening. Temperatures today will rise to near 80 and then drop to the mid 50s overnight. Monday starts the week off dry and mostly sunny. It will be on the warmer side with temperatures reaching the upper 80s for highs and feel a bit humid out.

Tuesday sees the return of the unsettled weather. Multiple areas of low pressure will move through the Northeast this week and bring the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm with them. Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the low 90s and it will feel humid out too. If you are outside on Tuesday, make sure you stay hydrated. There is also a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm during Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Wednesday and Thursday also see a chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Seasonable temperatures return by Wednesday as well, and will stick around into the weekend with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Humid conditions will remain through the week until we get some relief on Friday. As for rain chances, there is a chance for showers on Friday. Saturday, we stay dry during the day but there is a chance for showers during the evening hours.

This will be a good week to keep the umbrellas handy. None of these days will be washout events, the main timing of any showers and storms will be in the afternoon to early evening. Saturday’s timing will be in the evening for showers. I hope everyone has a great day and holiday!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

