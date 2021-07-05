Forecast Discussion (07/05/21): A hot and mostly sunny start to the week.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 5TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 5TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

This week has started on a foggy note but that will be lifting as we head throughout the late morning hours. An area of high pressure to the south of the Twin Tiers will continue moving eastward which will allow us to stay dry and mostly sunny today. Along with the sunshine will come the heat. Temperatures today will rise near 90 for highs! Thinking about that makes me already want to go to the pool! Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s which is 10 degrees above average. Dry and mostly clear conditions hold throughout the overnight but the wet weather returns for Tuesday. Mostly sunny conditions welcome Tuesday but as the afternoon rolls around, scattered showers move into the region with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm as well. The heat and humidity will also be present with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs with muggy conditions. Once Tuesday evening roles around, the shower and thunderstorm chances drop off. Main timing on Tuesday for any showers and isolated thunderstorms is the afternoon to early evening hours.

Wednesday sees a continuation of the heat, humidity, and chances for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s with the humidity still going strong. Thursday, a cold front moves through bringing scattered showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. This cold front helps bring in relief from the humidity and drops temperatures a little too. On Thursday, highs are expected to get near 80. Relief from the humidity holds into the weekend but so does the chance for showers. Friday sees a chance for showers during the afternoon with temperatures sitting near the low 80s. Saturday looks to be our next dry day with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will also be on the rebound over the weekend as highs climb back into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Sunday as well during the afternoon to early evening.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWER/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

