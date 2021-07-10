Forecast Discussion (07/10/21) AM: Mostly Sunny today but unsettled weather returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

A cloudy and dreary start to the weekend will be followed by a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. Showers linger this morning from the overnight which are mainly across the Southern Tier. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower today but most will stay dry. Highs across the Twin Tiers will reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s. We get a break from the humidity on Saturday as well. Cloud cover will increase as we head into Saturday night. Sunday sees a continuation of cloud cover building in and there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be a good day to keep your umbrellas handy! Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 80 with humid conditions starting to return.

The unsettled weather pattern continues for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as there is a chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm with the main time frame being during the afternoon to early evening. All of this unsettled weather will be due to a slow moving warm front. Thursday looks to be our next dry day as there is just a slight chance for a spotty shower. This dry period will be short as scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm move in Friday with a cold front. Temperatures during the week will rise into the mid to upper 80s. Near the end of next week, highs will be close to 90 with humid conditions. The heat, humidity, and unsettled weather makes me want to stay inside with some ice cream and air conditioning!

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 67

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram