Forecast Discussion (07/13/21) AM: Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon with some storms being strong to severe

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

This morning started off foggy and cloudy but the fog will continue to lift and we will see some breaks in the clouds as we head through the late morning hours. Partly sunny conditions today with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. These showers and storms will remain through the afternoon into the early overnight hours. Today, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for scattered strong to severe storms. Main threats with any severe storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s and dew points will sit into the mid 70s, so it will be a hot and humid day! Overnight, showers and storms linger early with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible starting us out on Wednesday. Cloud cover builds back in once again as more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop during Wednesday afternoon and evening. On Wednesday, temperatures climb back into the low 80s. We have been dealing with plenty of showers lately which has been causing a flooding issue. The continuation of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially lead to more flooding. We will keep you updated on any flood and severe potentials.

Things start to quiet down a bit on Thursday after a busy few days with some sunshine returning to the Twin Tiers. Mostly sunny conditions on Thursday with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Friday brings the return of the unsettled weather. A chance for showers and isolated storms is possible on Friday. As we head towards the end of this week, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points will still be sitting in the 60s, so a warm and humid week is in store for us.

The weekend brings some showers and some sun. Saturday sees a chance for showers and isolated storms but Sunday, high pressure moves in and we get mostly sunny conditions. A few spotty showers are possible. Monday sees a continuation of sunshine with a mostly sunny sky and us staying dry. Highs into the weekend and on Monday will sit into the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

