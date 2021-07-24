Forecast Discussion (07/24/21) AM: After a dry day today, unsettled weather returns for tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 59°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Good Morning! We start the day with some lingering fog but the sky is mostly sunny! The sunshine will stick around until this afternoon. As we progress through the afternoon, cloud cover builds in ahead of a warm front moving into the region. Temperatures today will rise into the low to mid 80s, so seasonable! Overnight, as the warm front moves through the region, there is a chance for showers and storms. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow, the unsettled weather continues as a cold front advances eastward. Timing is key with this front. If it moves through during the afternoon, there is a greater chance for severe weather as there will be more instability for storms to tap into. As a result of this, the Storm Prediction Center has part of the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the potential to see isolated strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Highs for Sunday will reach the mid 80s.

Heading into the start of the workweek, high pressure takes control and allows for more days of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. We stay dry those days with our next rain chances moving in Tuesday night. Unsettled weather continues until Thursday as a cold front moves through. Friday, we stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Some sunshine also returns for Friday, so a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures throughout the week will sit in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

